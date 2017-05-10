Voice of the people on the future of Horncastle mayor status

Horncastle Town Council is to discuss scrapping the role of Mayor.

Town councillor Maurice Lamb proposed abolishing the role at a meeting last month - saying it was an ‘unnecessary burden’ in difficult economic times.

Other councillors backed Coun Lamb but held off a final decision until receiving feedback from members of the public.

The Horncastle News spoke to 55 people in the town’s Market Place last Thursday (May 4) to ask about whether the post of mayor should be retained.

Of those people, 23 said the position should be abolished, while 18 people called for it to be retained.

The remaining 14 people said they did not care either way.

There was a big difference among age groups with the vast majority of people under 30 saying the position should be scrapped.

Clerk Gillian Mauger confirmed the town council had conducted its own poll on Facebook and added a final decision is expected to be announced next week.