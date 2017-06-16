Visitors of all ages flocked to get down on the farm at Minting

Farms up and down the country opened their gates to visitors to help show what it means to be a farmer and how food is produced.

Among those taking part for the fourth time was Minting Park Farm at Gautby.

Open Farm Sunday at Minting Park Farm EMN-171206-092444001

More than 400 visitors took the opportunity to meet the animals and see what happens behind the farm gate.

The 600-acre mixed farm currently has 90 suckler cows, a small herd of British Lop pigs and 60 breeding sheep.

In December 2006, the farm opened its own butcher’s to provide fresh meat and meat products.

They have recently expanded their range and also now serve food and drinks in the newly extended Harness Room.

This year’s open day had the added attraction of some vintage machinery on display and there was also a quiz to take part in, as well as a photo competition.

“We would like to thank everybody who attended and everyone who helped make our Open Farm Sunday such a wonderful day,” said farm owner Steph Camm.

“It was a great day and we have had some fabulous feed back on our quiz forms and on our Facebook page.”

Open Farm Sunday is managed by LEAF (Linking Environment And Farming).

Since the first Open Farm Sunday in 2006, more than 1,500 farmers across the UK have opened their gates and welcomed 1.8 million people onto their farm for the event.

The date for next year is June 10.