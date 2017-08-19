Vintage vehicles on display

The brilliant sunshine on Sunday ensured a good turn out for the Classic & Vintage Vehicle Rally at Rand.

The well-supported event was held in the grounds of E H Thorne Beehives Ltd, near Wragby.

Cars and owners came from all parts of the county for this popular show which was organised by the Rotary Club of Lindum in Lincoln.

As well as vehicles of all types - motorcycles, commercial, buses, military and farm machinery - there were lots of attractions for all members of the family to enjoy.