‘Vintage’ ladies raise £4,000 for Pink Rose Suite

A charity calendar filled with lovely landscapes from around Louth has helped to raise £4,000 for Grimsby Hospital’s Pink Rose Suite.

Former patient Karen Kingswood was diagnosed with breast cancer is 2011 and wanted to fundraise for the department as a way to say thanks for the great care she received.

She and a group of friends and family all donned vintage clothing to have their pictures taken in and around Louth to create the calendar named ‘Louth Vintage Belles’.

Local photographer Zoe Clark gave her services for free and, once all of the calendars had been sold, Karen was delighted to have raised £4,000.

Karen said: “It means so much to me to be able to help other people receive the care I’ve had.

“Thank you so much to all my friends and family who helped to make the calendar a reality.”

Karen’s daughter Billie Kingswood said: “We just wanted to say thank you to the Pink Rose team for everything they have done for mum to make her better.”

Consultant oncoplastic breast surgeon Miss Jenny Smith said: “Karen is one of my bravest patients.

“We are so grateful for the fundraising she has done.

“It’s thanks to donations like hers that we are able to enhance the service we provide to patients.

“Our Pink Rose fund has meant we have been able to purchase a digital tomosynthesis for our mammogram equipment.

“This helps us to take multiple pictures of the breast making it easier to see difficult to detect cancers.”