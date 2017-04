Here some of the action from today’s Tour of the Wolds Cycling Sportive event that starts and finishes from London Road Sports Pavilion in Louth.

See some of the riders setting off on a sunny Saturday morning for their ride around the Lincolnshire Wolds.

Cycling Sportive start point in Louth.

We will have more coverage throughout the day tomorrow, for the main Tour of the Wolds pro riders events, both women’s and men’s.