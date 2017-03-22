VIDEO: The stalls are alive with the sound of music!

Popular operatic trio Tre Amici brought Louth’s market to life this morning (Wednesday) when they performed a spectacular recital in the town centre.

Winners of Hull’s Star Search 2015 and the 2016 UK Open Mic Championships, Tre Amici have been referred to as Hull’s answer to The Three Tenors and have supported Joe Longthorne and performed for Dame Kelly Holmes.

Operatic trio performs in Louth (March 22, 2017).

Leroy Vickers, Martin Jackson and Michael Thomas are currently working on the release of their single which will be out in September.

At the market today, they performed opera and classical music alongside a mix of contemporary ballads including Nessun Dorma, Jar of Hearts and Unchained Melody.

Last week, Portfolio Holder of Market Towns and Rural Economy, Councillor Adam Grist, said; “We are pleased to welcome this very successful, popular group to the Market giving visitors a taste of the Opera while they browse the market stalls and do their shopping.”

• Tre Amici will also be performing at Horncastle Market on May 20 at the start of ‘Love Your Local Market’ fortnight.