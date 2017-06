Victoria Atkins has kept her seat as MP for the Louth and Horncastle constituency - showing that the area that true blue for the Conservatives once again.

In this short video, she thanks the voters for their support and outlines what she intends to do next.

Victoria Atkins stays as MP for Louth and Horncastle. Photo: John Aron.

More coverage on the general election will be online as it unfolds.

Are you happy with the result?

