VIDEO: Nurses assigned to Lincolnshire Police control room to aid with mental health emergencies in new £60k scheme

A new team of nurses is being deployed in Lincolnshire Police’s control room to help officers deal with incidents involving mental health issues.

The £60,000 initiative is being funded by the county’s Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones and involves nurses from Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust supporting front-line officers.

Increasingly officers on patrol across the county are having to deal with cases which involve mental health and learning disabilities.

The crisis nurses will be on hand six days a week to offer advice and help officers deal with situations or direct them to alternative services. They will be in post later this month (June).

They will provide a link between the force and services such as the Rapid Response Vehicle for Lincoln and Gainsborough, mental health liaison services within A & E and the Section 136 Suite.

It is hoped the new service will result in a reduction in Section 136 detentions for mental health crisis, less need for the use of force on people in acute crisis and better referrals for those experiencing episodes of ill-health.

The pilot, which will last 12 months, will be fully evaluated and if successful a full business case will submitted for continued funding.

“I hope the new project will provide valuable support for officers dealing with very difficult circumstances on a daily basis as they keep our communities safe,” said Mr Jones.

“It is equally important that we deal with vulnerable people as sympathetically and professionally as possible and get them the services and support they need quickly.

“The new crisis nurses will be on hand to help officers with the right advice, guidance and support to manage situations in the best way and to get the right help to the right place quickly.”

Dr John Brewin, Chief Executive said: “We are pleased to be working jointly with Lincolnshire Police in this way, and that the more vulnerable members of the community will be supported at such times of crisis.”