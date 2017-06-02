VIDEO: Louth skate park opens to the public

Louth’s long-awaited skate park has finally opened to the public following an 11-year campaign.

A large group of youngsters flocked to the new £85,000 facility yesterday evening (June 1) after the LouthXSports team gave the go-ahead, following the completion of the construction work and installation of safety attachments.

LouthXSports shared a video of the exciting new facility being used for the first time, via their Facebook page.

• What are your thoughts? Will you or your family be using the new skate park? Leave your comments below.