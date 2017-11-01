VIDEO: Fire causes 'extensive damage' at Horncastle joinery

Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a fire at Abbey Joinery in Horncastle this morning (Wednesday, November 1)

Four fire appliances attended the scene in Foundry Street shortly after 11am, and it took around one hour to extinguish the blaze.

The scene of the fire at Abbey Joinery.

There was 'extensive' damage to the roof of the property, but thankfully there have been no reports of any injuries.

Crews remain at the scene this afternoon, 'damping down' the damaged building.

The fire is believed to have started in a heating unit and flue within the property.

More on this story as we have it.

