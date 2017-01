Huge flames were seen coming out of a bus that was pulled to the side in Seacroft Road, Mablethorpe this morning (Monday).

A eye witness caught this video as the flames broke out.

They said that the fire started at around 9.15am.

“The flames were coming from the front of the bus and one side of the bus was a big mess,” The eye witness said.

The fire is said to now be out. But crews still remain on scene.

We will have more information as it comes.