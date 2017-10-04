Victorian Market success (and parking fines have been cancelled!)

Louth held its annual Victorian and Steampunk Market on Sunday (October 1), which once again drew thousands of people into the town to enjoy the sights and stalls on offer.

Despite a drizzly start to the morning, the weather soon picked up and the sun began to shine just in time for the first visitors to start arriving in the town centre.

The event was organised by Louth Independent Traders, and the organisation’s chairman Gary Denniss estimated that around 4,500 people turned out to enjoy the day.

Gary said: “It was a good day, with about 60 different stalls and plenty to see and do - but its the steampunks that make it.

“We had a horse and carriage, and a man who came all the way from Alford on a Penny Farthing!”

Although the day was a great success, there were reports of an ‘over-zealous’ parking attendant who handed out parking fines to vehicles in the free car park at the Cattle Market.

However, an ELDC spokesman has since confirmed: “We think there may have been some ambiguity in regard to signage put up by event organisers in respect of parking at the Cattle Market, and we will therefore be cancelling the fixed penalty notices issued at this location during the Victorian Market.”

The Louth Independent Traders’ next event will be the Christmas Market on Sunday December 3, from 10am-4pm.

• Our thanks go to Jane Air for sending in her photographs of the Victorian and Steampunk Market.

