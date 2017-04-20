Victoria Atkins ‘welcomes’ snap election

Louth and Horncastle MP, Victoria Atkins, has welcomed the Prime Minister Theresa May’s decision to hold a general election in June - and said she will be working hard to ensure a ‘prosperous future’ for her constituency.

Following the Prime Minister’s announcement on Tuesday, Ms Atkins said: “I welcome the Prime Minister’s decision to hold a General Election on June 8.

“This election will ensure that we can deliver on the decision of my constituents and the British people to leave the EU.

“It will put the United Kingdom in the best possible position as we enter the negotiations with Europe and the rest of the world.”

She added: “The Prime Minister has been clear that our ‘Plan for a Stronger Britain’ will be implemented.

“I will work hard to ensure that this means a prosperous future for Louth and Horncastle.”

Ms Atkins won the seat at the previous general election in May 2015, with a majority of 14,977 votes ahead of runner-up Colin Mair (UKIP).

The Labour Party’s candidate Matthew Brown came third, followed by the Liberal Democrats, the Green Party, the Lincolnshire Independents and the Official Monster Raving Loony Party respectively.

In last year’s EU membership referendum campaign, Ms Atkins supported ‘remain’ - while a majority of voters in her constituency voted to ‘leave’.

• Follow us at www.louthleader.co.uk or www.horncastlenews.co.uk for further election updates and candidate announcements as they happen.

Don’t forget to register to vote before May 22, by visiting www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.