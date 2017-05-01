Victoria Atkins officially re-adopted as Conservative candidate

Victoria Atkins MP has been officially re-adopted as the Conservative Party candidate for the Louth and Horncastle seat in next month’s general election.

Ms Atkins said: “I am delighted to have been unanimously re-adopted as the Conservative candidate for Louth and Horncastle for the forthcoming general election. I look forward to getting out on the campaign trail to discuss the future of our wonderful corner of England.”

The Labour Party and UKIP have not yet revealed who their candidates will be, while the Green Party is yet to decide whether to field a candidate.

Lisa Gabriel (Lib Dems) and Peter Hill aka. The Iconic Arty-Pole (Official Monster Raving Loony Party) both intend to stand for their respective parties once again in the Louth and Horncastle constituency, as they did in the previous general election in May 2015.

• The general election will take place on Thursday June 8. Register to vote before May 22 by visiting www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.