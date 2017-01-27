Victoria Atkins MP: ‘Supreme Court judgment bodes well for the future’

Victoria Atkins, MP for Louth & Horncastle, has declared that this week’s Supreme Court judgment on leaving the European Union is good for the United Kingdom.

Ms Atkins addressed David Davis MP, the Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union, during his statement to the House of Commons on Tuesday.

She said: “British judges in the highest court in the land decided a point of historic constitutional importance that is unprecedented in law.

“(The Government) was right to seek the judgment of the Supreme Court to enable them to “discover” the law, as we lawyers euphemistically call it.

“Crucially, the Supreme Court recognised the limits of its constitutional powers when it left the form of that legislation to this Parliament.

“Is this not our constitution thriving in action, and does it not bode well for the future?

The Secretary of State responded that Ms Atkins was ‘exactly right’, and added: “It was not just about the role of the House of Commons on Article 50; it was also, of course, about the role of the devolved administrations, which had in any event to go to the Supreme Court.”

