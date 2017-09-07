Victoria Atkins MP: ‘Louth Cattle Market must stay’

Louth and Horncastle MP, Victoria Atkins, has backed the retention of Louth’s cattle market on its existing site.

Her comments came after the deadline for the public consultation on the future of the site concluded on Wednesday (September 6).

Louth Cattle Market.

Ms Atkins said: “Since 1551, a livestock market has been at the heart of Louth.

“Today, Louth Cattle Market is the only livestock auction house of its type left in the county and is used by farmers and smallholders from across Lincolnshire.

“During the public consultation mounted by East Lindsey District Council, many constituents have contacted me - sometimes stopping me in the street - to emphasise the importance of retaining the cattle market and the impact that any such closure could have on the local farming industry and the wider rural community.

“Farming, the rural economy and the countryside are priorities for me, and I always speak up for our rural way of life.

“It is my hope that at the meeting on September 27, the Executive Board of East Lindsey District Council will find a way to retain the Cattle Market on the existing site whilst making the best use of the available space for the benefit of the wider community.”

Meanwhile, Louth Town Council submitted its formal recommendation for the consultation at an extraordinary meeting on Tuesday evening (September 5), which also backed the retention and renovation of the current cattle market.

The Town Council also appealed to ELDC to take a ‘collaborative approach’ with the farming community, potential stakeholders and the Town Council itself to deliver a viable and affordable future.