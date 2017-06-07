UPDATED: Theft of charity box from Myers bakery

Police are appealing for information after a charity box was taken from a Horncastle town centre business.

The box was taken from Myers’ Bakery at around 11am on Wednesday May 17 although details only emerged today (Wednesday).

According to information on Myers’ Facebook page, the box was for donations to leukaemia and lymphoma research.

Myers say the have CCTV footage indicates the box was taken by a man and a woman who they believe were working together.

There are claims the couple could be responsible for similar thefts in the East Lindsey area.

Myers have encouraged anyone with information to contact police.

Police says anyone who can help should phone 101 and quote inc 185 of 19th May.

A police spokesman confirmed earlier today that no arrests had been made.

UPDATE: Myers say that since the release of the CCTV footage on Facebook the woman originally believed to have played a part in the theft has called the business to tell them she had ‘nothing to do with it’.