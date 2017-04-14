Update: Police appeal after man stabbed in Horncastle

A man was taken to hospital following a stabbing near Horncastle town centre last night (Thursday).

Police say they were called to Church Lane at 7.15pm following reports of a disturbance.

Two men were injured, one of them is understood to have been stabbed in the leg.

According to police, his injuries are not life threatening. He was taken to hospital.

A Police spokesman said: “We arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of assault, he remains in custody.

“We would appeal for anyone who witnessed the incident in Church Lane last night or who has information that will help with our investigation to contact 101 quoting incident 424 of 13 April.”

Church Lane has been closed off this morning to assist with police investigations and is likely to re-open in the few hours.