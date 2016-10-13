UPDATE FRIDAY 8.35AM: Casualty cut free from car after crash in Baumber

One person had to be cut free from a car which crashed on the A158 in Baumber on Thursday, Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue has confirmed today.

The crash happened about four miles north of Horncastle, on the main Lincoln to Skegness road, shortly after 5pm.

Fire crews from Horncastle, Woodhall Spa and Louth attended the crash and used hydraulic cutting gear to release one casualty whose condition is not yet known.

THURSDAY 5.55PM: Warning of delays after crash on busy road near Horncastle

Police are warning of delays after a road traffic collision on a busy road near Horncastle.

The town’s police took to social media and Twitter to warn motorists of the crash on the A158 at Baumber.

In the tweet, published at about 5.30pm today (Thursday) The stated that while delays were possible the road was open.

They also tweeted out a picture from the scene.