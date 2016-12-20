Up to £10k available for green space projects

From parks to community gardens, local environmental causes are being encouraged to put themselves forward for Lincolnshire Co-op’s community champions scheme, which could see them benefit from thousands of pounds.

Applications are currently open for groups that wish to be supported between June and September.

Lincolnshire Co-op’s community team would like to see applications from green space projects such as parks, schools with green space or gardens, community gardens, allotments, woodlands and playing fields.

Lincolnshire Co-op community engagement manager Sam Turner said: “Our community champions scheme is a fantastic way to raise a lot of money for some really worthwhile causes.

“We know there are plenty of groups out there that fit the criteria, so we’d love to hear from projects that would benefit from a fundraising boost of £5,000 to £10,000.”

To apply, or for more details, call the Co-op’s community team on 01522 544 632 or email membershipandcommunity@lincolnshire.coop.