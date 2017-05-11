UKIP: Winning Louth and Horncastle ‘not impossible’

UKIP candidate Jonathan Noble has denied he faces a ‘mission impossible’ winning the Louth and Horncastle seat in next month’s General Election.

Mr Noble must over-turn a near 15,000 majority secured by Victoria Atkins for the Conservatives in the 2015 election.

It is regarded as one of the safest Tory seats in the country with Ms Atkins an odds-on favourite.

In addition, he must also overcome UKIP’s wipe-out in last week’s county council elections.

Mr Noble was one of the UKIP candidates who failed to secure a seat at County Hall, losing out in the Tattershall Castle ward.

However, Mr Noble – a serving Boston Borough councillor – says he is determined to stage a strong challenge in the General election.

He said: “It’s not a mission impossible . I’d describe it as a ‘mission difficult’.

“However, we’re not aiming to finish second. We’re aiming to win .”

Mr Noble said he would be campaign on a ‘hard’ Brexit ticket - and a number of local issues including keeping Louth County Hospital open and a new by-pass for Horncastle.

He added Brexit could be one of the keys to the entire election and denied the fact Britain had already voted to come out of Europe would lead to a collapse of the UKIP vote.

Mr Noble said: “This constituency had one of the biggest out votes in the 2016 referendum but our MP was very much a remainer.

“I will campaign for the hardest possible Brexit.

“EU offic ials are threatening us with the message it will cost us millions of pounds to leave.

“I actually think they should be paying us.

“These over-paid, unelected bureaucrats are sat in their fancy buildings in Brussels – buildings our money have bought.

“I don’t understand why we should pay them a single penny to leave.”

Mr Noble. who joined UKIP in 2014, said he was opposed to any threat to Louth Hospital, adding it has a vital role to play in the area.

He also said that if elected, he would campaign for a Horncastle by-pass, adding transport links in the county were sub-standard.

He added: “Lincolnshire is controlled by the Conservatives yet we keep hearing it receives less funding than just about every other area in the country.”

Mr Noble went on to reveal UKIP would pledge to maintain the current level of EU subsides to farmers and added that ‘most farmers’ were in favour of leaving the EU anyway

UKIP did finish as runner-up in the 2015 election but Mr Noble admitted he faced a difficult task following on from Colin Mair, the party’s candidate last time around.

Mr Noble, who has spent almost 40 years in the teaching profession, added: “Colin did really well. I know he was a popular candidate but all I can do is work hard.

“There is not a lot of time between now and June 8 but I want to meet as many people as possible.”