UKIP councillor Mair quits as leader to devote time to his wife

UKIP leader Colin Mair has confirmed he will not be standing in May’s County Council elections.

Coun Mair, who represents Coningsby and Tattershall, said he had made the decision to devote more time to caring for his wife.

He told the News: “I made a promise in church 47 years ago to look after my wife in sickness and in health.

“I am not going to break that promise.

“I will miss leading UKIP. and I will miss being a county councillor but sometimes you have to take a step back and realise there are more important things in life.”

Coun Mair, who recently fought off the ‘killer’ illness Sepsis, has earned respect for the way he’s represented and led UKIP against the controlling Conservative group at County Hall.

He added: “When I told people I would not be standing again, the Tories and the Lincolnshire Independents both asked if I’d like to join them.

“I’d like to think that is a reflection on my time as a county councillor - but it didn’t take long for me to say no .

“I can’t make the commitment (to being a county councillor). My wife is my priority.”

Coun Mair has been a key figure at County Hall and sits on a number of important committees.

He added: “I well remember the first meeting after the last county elections.

“Overall, I think we’ve done a good job. I’ve been proud to be leader - and proud of the things we have achieved.”

Coun Mair has campaigned strongly on a number of issues, including cuts to health and social care, bus services and the controversial street light ‘switch off’,

He still hopes to be involved in politics locally and is determined to continue to help people in Coningsby and Tattershall.

Coun Mair, who finished runner-up to Victoria Atkins at the last General Election, plans to remain on the Patient Group at Coningsby Surgery.

He added: “I’ve also been asked to join the town council - once things settle down at home.

“I’m not going away.”