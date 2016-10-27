Typhoons from RAF Coningsby to be sent to Romania

Typhoons from RAF Coningsby are to be sent to Romania for up to four months next year in a bid to ‘offer reassurance to the Black Sea allies’.

The aircraft have been committed to the NATO Southern Air Policing mission, which wil see them based at Mihail Kogălniceanu Airbase, Romania, for up to four months in 2017.

They will form part of 800 personnel Defence Secretary Michael Fallon has committed to Estonia in one of four battalions joining NATO’s Enhanced Forward Presence in the Baltic States and Poland.

Defence Secretary Michael Fallon said: “Backed by a rising defence budget this deployment of air, land and sea forces shows that we will continue to play a leading role in NATO, supporting the defence and security of our allies from the north to the south of the alliance.”

France and Denmark are also to contribute further troops.

Detailed planning with Estonia is well under way and the first deployments are expected to begin in May next year.