Two year old boy among injured in A158 crash

Police closed the A158 east of Horncastle today (Tuesday) after an RTC near Spilsby.

A man and a woman have been airlifted to the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham after a two car collision on the A158 at around 9.30am.

A two year old boy, who was also hurt in the crash, has been taken to the QMC by road ambulance.

Lincolnshire Police closed the road betweeen Partney and Gunby and put diversions in place.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said: “The Road Traffic collison was reported to us at around 9.30am on the A158 between Gunby roundabout and Candlesby.

“The collision involved a Ford Focus and a Mercedes Vito van.

“The occupants of the Focus are a man and a woman, both aged 35, and a two-year-old boy, all from Nottingham.

“The adults have been flown to QMC with serious injuries and the child has gone to QMC by road ambulance.

“The passenger from the Vito (a man but no other details known) has gone to Boston Pilgrim with less serious injuries.”

It has not yet been confirmed for how long the road will remain closed.