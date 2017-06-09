Two weeks of roadworks in Market Stainton

A 1,200 metre section of the road in Market Stainton is to be given a new lease of life, with work set to begin on Thursday June 22.

The High Street (B1225) will be closed between Main Road and the Market Stainton junction throughout the project to ensure the work can be carried out safely.

A diversion will be in place, with traffic directed via the B1225, A158, A157, B1225 and vice versa. The project is expected to be completed by Sunday July 9.

Local access will be maintained for residents and businesses, although there will be a site speed limit of 10mph.

Steve Brooks, senior project leader, said: “This section of road has reached the end of its serviceable life. Resurfacing it will ensure it remains fit for purpose for many years.

“We’ll be on site from 8am to 7pm, Monday to Sunday, but the road will need to remain closed around the clock because of the type of material we have to use.

“We would advise drivers to allow more time for their journeys, and apologise for any inconvenience that may be caused.”

• For the latest news on roadworks taking place across the county, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/roadworks.