Two men, two tractors... and a 4,000 mile trip!

Two tractor enthusiasts stopped off in Louth last week as they neared the end of an epic seven-week challenge, which saw them drive 4,000 miles around the coast of the UK and Ireland for charity.

Chairman of the national Blue Force Tractor Club, Philip Gibson, and treasurer Peter Plehov, both from Leicestershire, set off on their journey on April 13, from the New Holland tractor manufacturers in Basildon, Essex.

From there, the pair set off clockwise around the UK - at speeds of around 25 mph - and even made a crossing to Ireland.

The challenge, which finished back in Basildon on June 2, had two aims; firstly to mark 100 years of the mass production of tractors, and secondly to raise around £10,000 for Cancer Research UK and ‘Steps’, a specialist children’s charity.

While in Lincolnshire, on ‘Day 42’ of their journey, Philip and Peter visited Lincolnshire Motors Ltd in the Fairfield Industrial Estate, a New Holland dealership.

The company is believed to be the oldest Ford dealers in the county, having been appointed in 1919 - just two years after tractors started being mass produced.

Philip and Peter said that Lincolnshire Motors Ltd had given a ‘substantial donation’ to their fundraising efforts, and praised it as being one of the ‘best dealerships’ they work with.

Philip said: “Our efforts have been well received around the country. We’ve had a lot of positive beeping from other motorists.”

Lincolnshire Motors Ltd managing director, Kevin Bell, praised Philip and Peter for their outstanding efforts.

• Visit www.coastlinetractorchallenge.co.uk for details.