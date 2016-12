Police are urging people to continue to be vigilant in the Horncastle and Wolds area after the theft of two Land Rovers from a driveway in Belchford during the early hours of December 13.

There have also been and burglaries at properties in Horncastle on Louth Road and Banovallum Gardens which occurred on the December 17 and 18.

If you have seen any suspicious activity, or have any information on any of the above crimes, call 101 or CrimeStoppers 0800 555 111.