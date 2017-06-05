Twin towns proving to be best of friends

The special link between Horncastle and its French twinning town of Bonnetable have been strengthened even further after a successful visit over the bank holiday weekend.

Visitors from Bonnetable were welcomed by town council chairman Brian Burbidge and twinning group chairman Andrew Poole, before going home with their English hosts.

Walking across the Humber Bridge. EMN-170506-101753001

In many cases old friends were joyously reunited but for others, new friendships were just starting.

Top of the agenda on day one was a visit to Hull, the 2017 City of Culture, for a guided tour followed by a fish and chip lunch and a walk across the Humber Bridge. The evening featured a concert at the town’s Methodist Church performed by the Banovallum Singers, some of whom are also members of the Twinning Association, under the leadership of Maureen Gay.

During the refreshment interval, the French visitors surprised everyone by singing a song called ‘Champs Elysees’ which they had practised on their coach journey to Horncastle.

The following day saw visits to Boston and Gunby Hall, with an evening ceilidh in Stanhope Hall.

The Banovallum Singers - minus their uniform scarves due to the heat! EMN-170506-101804001

The band ‘Rake Up’ got many toes tapping and lots of people dancing to burn off the calories from the evening’s wonderful buffet.

It was an early start for the visitors the next day for their to return to Bonnetable, a country town close to Le Mans in the Sartre Region of central France.

Everyone was in good spirit, though somewhat sad, having made many more happy memories together and looking forward to the return visit to Bonnetable next year.

It is 31 years since the first steps were taken to twin the two towns.

French visitors sang during the interval of the Banovallum Singers concert EMN-170530-162020001

This visit was a chance to remember stalwarts Jerry Molsom, Colin Frith and Christine Voce who passed away in the last year.

Membership of the Twinning Association is free.

For more details visit the Association Facebook page or contact 01507 523 558.