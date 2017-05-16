TV debut for young Horncastle golfer

Young Horncastle golfer Henry Price provided a star performance on Sky TV kids show Game Changers last week as the eight-year-old formed part of a special feature on the British Junior Golf Tour.

The Woodhall Spa member was filmed playing in the IMG World Championship qualifying event at Park Hill GC, Leicestershire in late March, for the five-minute package.

The popular programme, broadcast on Friday afternoon and Saturday morning, included golfers of all ages talking about why they enjoy playing on the tour.