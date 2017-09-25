Turning over a new leaf for Macmillan at Horncastle Library

Visitors to Horncastle Library could indulge in some tasty treats last week and help raise money for charity too.

Over two days, the library served up coffee and cake as part of Macmillan Cancer Support’s World Biggest Coffee Morning.

Among those who supported the event were Sharon Chambers and Richard Barker, who are pictured above with cultural service assistant Donna Starling.

The generous library visitors made a donations for refreshments at the bake event and helped raise £73.30, which will be forward to the Macmillan charity.

