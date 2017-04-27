Tuning in for week-long arts and music festival at Horncastle church

A week-long festival in Horncastle parish church next month will feature the rich diversity of the world through arts and music.

Events will be held in the morning, afternoon and evening in festival week - May 13 to 20 - and best of all, it is all free.

The drum workshop will be returning to the festival this year

“It is a chance for Horncastle to show off its talents in the town and we are very grateful so many people are giving their time for free to allow everyone to get involved,” said Linda Patrick, one of the event organisers.

The year’s event follows on from the very successful inaugural festival held in the church last year, which saw more than 500 people taking part and attracted around 1,600 visitors.

This year’s event follows a very similar format and the music side of things will get off to a fantastic start on Saturday May 13, with Horncastle Choral Society presenting a concert to open the festival.

Other evening concerts will include performances by Octangle, which features members of Louth Male Voice Choir, Horncastle Gospel Choir, The Banovallum Singers and Horncastle Community Choir.

Visitors could get a close up look at local artist Ash Buckingham at work during last years festival.

The junior brass band will be holding their rehearsal in the church and there will be more music events from the town’s schools during the day time sessions.

The festival is also embarking on an ambitious ‘Big Sing’ event.

“We are trying to get together the biggest choir we can,” said Mrs Patrick.

“The idea is for people - in choirs or as individuals - to come along at 3pm on Saturday, May 20, when Caroline Chadderton will teach them all ‘Hallelujah’ and then it will be performed 30 minutes later.

Octangle, featuring members of Louth male Voice Choir, will be making a welcome return to the 2017 festival.

“The junior brass band will be playing too.

“It is ambitious, but let’s do it and see if we can get the biggest choir ever to sing in the church.

“And we have even had our own piece of music composed for us, by Don Ford, which is wonderful.”

There are lots of exciting things happening on the arts side too, with all four of the town’s schools taking part.

Young brass players bravely held their practice session in church for everyone to hear.

Some individual lessons will be held in the church and they are all preparing pieces of art for display.

Banovallum students are creating suitcases depicting journeys, while QEGS students are creating a map with doors to different cultures.

There will be a glass painting session for Banovallum students too on the Friday morning and a chance for everyone to get sketching with the vicar, the Rev Charles Patrick, on the Tuesday morning.

There are more opportunities for everyone to get involved by taking along postcards received or pictures from places they have been to put on the giant world map and show international links with Horncastle, as well as picking up a bunting flag from participating town shops to decorate.

“We have got some really exciting things happening, so we hope people will come along and get involved” added Mrs Patrick.

“Festival programmes will be available in shops shortly, so pick up yours for full details of what is happening.”