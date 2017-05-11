Tune in to Horncastle’s second annual art and music fest

Horncastle’s week-long arts and music festival gets underway this Saturday, May 13, in St Mary’s Church.

This is the second year the event has been held and this year’s theme is ‘One World, Several Rooms’.

The event is looking to link Horncastle to the four corners of the world with an interactive giant map.

Go along any day between 10am and 4pm to add a photo or postcard to the map of somewhere you have been, where a relative lives or even somewhere you have received a card from.

The event will have more than 600 pieces of artwork created by students and residents of the town and more than 20 free events to take part in or go along to listen to - and it is all free.

Chris Hinkins will be performing the Festival Overture on Saturday, from 2pm to 4pm, which has been specially written for the occasion by Don Ford.

Then, in the evening, Horncastle and District Choral Society’s will open the concert series.

Their spring concert includes Schubert’s lyrical Mass in G and a Victorian second half, including Edward Elgar’s songs From the Bavarian Highlands, and musical contributions from Gilbert and Sullivan, Ciro Pinsuti and Albert, Prince Consort (Queen Victoria’s husband).

While admission to the concert is free, there will be a retiring collection on behalf of the Air Ambulance. Refreshments will also be available.

A festival programme is available giving full details of the whole week’s events, with the first four days highlighted right.

The church will also be decorated with bunting made by a wide range of people in the local community.

Go along to see if you can spot your contribution.

Timetable of talent in St Mary’s

Saturday, May 13

10.15 - 10.45am Young Stagers rehearsal - Jungle Book.

1.30pm - 2pm Chris & Shena Liversedge.

2pm - 4pm Chris Hinkins performs ‘Festival Overture’ by Don Ford.

7.30pm - 9pm Horncastle Choral Society concert.

Sunday May 14

7.30pm - 9pm Octangle Male Voice Choir concert.

Monday, May 15

10.15am - 11am Primary School trumpets with David Chambers

1pm - 2pm Organ playing workshop - Chris Hinkins.

2pm - 2.30pm Primary School sing-a-long session.

5.30pm - 7pm Brownies.

7.30pm - 9.30pm Community Choir open rehearsal.

Tuesday, May 16

10am - noon Learn to sketch, with the Rev Charles Patrick.

Noon - 1pm Lindsey Quartet concert and 2pm - 3pm Wolds Wind Quartet concert.

6pm - 7pm Banovallum Junior Brass Band open rehearsal

7.30pm - 9.30pm Banovallum Singers concert.

Wednesday, May 17

12.30pm - 1.30pm Banovallum School concert.

1.45pm - 2pm Drum workshop, Banovallum and Horncastle Primary Schools.

7pm - 9pm Gospellers and Hornncastle Community Choir concert.

Thursday, May 18

11.30am - 12.30pm Sticks & Wool, Queen Elizabeth Granmar School.

12.30pm - 1.30pm QEGS concert.

Friday, May 19

9.30am - 10.45am Glass painting, Banovallum School.

11am - 3pm Landscape collages

Saturday, May 20

Family Day - live music all day, view art work, competitions, raffle

2.30pm Largest choir challenge, with grand performance of the Halleluiah chorus at 3.30pm

4pm - 4.30pm Choral Evensong.