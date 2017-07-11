Tumby man to appear in court after Tattershall collision

A 26-year-old man is due to appear in court today (Tuesday) after a car and pedestrian collided in Tattershall on Sunday night (July 9).

Shane Samuel Steadman, of Leagate Road, Tumby, has been charged with dangerous driving and four counts of attempt wounding with intent following the collision outside the Black Horse Pub in High Street at around 6.20pm.

He is due to appear before Lincoln Magistrates this morning.

A second man arrested in connection with the incident has been released with no further police action.

Following the collision, a 22-year-old male pedestrian was taken to Boston Pilgrim hospital.

His injuries are not believed to be as serious as first thought.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 353 of July 9.