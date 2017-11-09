Trustees at Stanhope Hall in Horncastle say thanks for lifesaving equipment

A lifesaving defibrillator has been installed at Stanhope Hall in Horncastle - thanks to the efforts of the Crown Inn pub in West Street,

Owners and staff at the Crown Inn led a fund raising initiative and presented the defibrillator to the Trustees of Stanhope Hall last week.

Horncastle Town Council was also involved, funding the installation and the cabinet to house the defibrillator.

Coun Bill Aron, chairman of the Stanhope Hall Trustees, said: “We were delighted when LIVES told us of the Crown Inn’s effort to raise the money.

“The defibrillator is situated in an excellent spot to benefit the community and we want to thank everyone involved.”