Tributes to Louth and Horncastle stalwart, David Robinson OBE

Tributes have flooded in following the sad death of Louth and Horncastle stalwart, David Robinson OBE, who has died at the age of 89.

Mr Robinson died yesterday morning (July 25) at the Diana Princess of Wales Hospital in Grimsby.

He was the president of the Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust and a great advocate of Louth Museum, and he volunteered tirelessly with many other community groups and organisations. He previously worked as a school teacher, journalist and author.

Born and bred in Horncastle, Mr Robinson was also a long-time trustee and life president of the Sir Joseph Banks Centre and heavily involved with Horncastle College. He was also a dedicated and long-serving member of Louth Methodist Church, acting as a lay preacher for many years.

In 1997, he was awarded an OBE for services to journalism and services to the people of Lincolnshire.

Louth Museum paid tribute to Mr Robinson, saying: “He will be greatly missed by us all and his passing is great loss to the Museum, the town of Louth, and the historical community.”

Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust (LWT) also paid tribute: “The Trust will deeply miss David and his devotion to nature conservation.

“David was a man of many parts: scholar, teacher, editor, author, and administrator. To whatever he did he brought an enthusiasm and determination; an ability to articulate ideas and interpret phenomena, and not least a sense of humour which seldom failed even in the most trying circumstances.

“David was a firm believer in the voluntary principle in which he set an outstanding example. His devotion to Lincolnshire and his conviction of the importance of protecting Lincolnshire’s wildlife and wild places will continue to inspire the Trust.”

