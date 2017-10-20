Tributes paid to Horncastle Civic Society founder

Tributes have been made to a founder member of Horncastle Civic Society who has died at his home in France.

David Clench died on October 11 in a hospital near his home village of Varen, Tarn et Garonne in the South of France, at the age of 93 after a short illness. He was Head of Art at Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School for over 30 years.

He and Joyce moved to France shortly after his retirement where they were very active in their local community. David captained the village petanque team, (Bowls), helped save a local church and organise the Troisieme Age (OAP) excursions and activities. .