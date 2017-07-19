Tribute to ‘lovely’ Louth student who died during post-exam holiday

Have your say

A 19-year-old Louth pupil has died at a club event in Barcelona during a holiday to celebrate the end of his A-Level exams.

Alex Masterton, from North Thoresby, was reportedly on a holiday with friends when he collapsed on Saturday, July 15.

He had recently completed his A-Level exams at King Edward Sixth Grammar School in Louth.

James Lascelles, head teacher at King Edward’s, said: “All of the staff and pupils at King Edward who knew and taught Alex were shocked and deeply saddened to hear of his passing at such a young age.

“Alex has been at King Edward’s since Year 7 and had just completed his final exams with us in Year 13 in preparation for a degree in Biomedical Sciences at Newcastle University.

“During his time with us Alex had grown and matured into a lovely lad with real personality. The Sixth Form Team and his teachers were fond of his positivity, warm smile and his sharp sense of humour.

“His loss will be deeply felt by those who taught him and amongst his friendship groups at King Edward’s.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to his parents, family and friends.

“Our pastoral team at King Edward’s, supported by the team at St James’ Church, stand ready to provide all and any assistance to his family and friends at this dreadful time.”

A Foreign Office spokesperson told the Leader: “Our staff are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Barcelona.

“They have offered advice on bereavement abroad and repatriation.”