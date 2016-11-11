Tribute garden seat is unveiled

Members and guests of the Sir Joseph Banks Society met at the tribute garden in Bridge Street to see Geoffrey Grantham unveil a garden seat with a memorial plaque in memory of his wife Gwen who died in 2014.

Gwen (née Bembridge) was born into a well-known Lincolnshire farming family and studied design and gardening before marrying Geoffrey.

Gardening became her passion and the couple’s three-acre garden at Walcott became one of the finest in Lincolnshire.

They moved to Woodhall Spa after retiring. Gwen took on the chairmanship of the Lincolnshire Daffodil Society and a new interest – the life of Banks.

Gwen helped with the design and planting of the tribute garden, which features many plants discovered by Banks on his famous voyages.