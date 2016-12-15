Tree tribute to lost loved ones

Christmas is so often a time when loved ones we have lost are closest to our hearts and our minds.

And once again people in the Horncastle area have been remembering the loss of loved ones courtesy of the town’s Tree of Light.

It is the sixth year that the Lions and Rotary clubs of Horncastle have co-ordinated the Tree of Light project, enabling townspeople and those from surrounding villages to sponsor a light in memory of a close family member or friend.

The names of all those being remembered are included on the tribute list at the foot of the tree. They are also listed below and published on the Tree of Light website at www.horncastletreeoflight.co.uk.

All donors will receive a Christmas card in acknowledgement of their gift.

In the past few years thanks to the generosity of donors, £19,000 has been donated to the hospices serving the Horncastle area, with proceeds this year being divided equally between the St Barnabas Hospice Lincolnshire (UK) Trust, the Butterfly Hospice Trust, Boston and St Andrew’s Children’s Hospice in Grimsby.

Rotarian Tim Peacock said: “Christmas is always one of those special times when we remember loved ones no longer with us and what better way to do it than by supporting those hospices that do such fantastic work in serving our area.”

The tree was planted some years ago by the Lions and is situated at Stow’s Corner, near the bridge in the centre of Horncastle.

When lit, it provides a special addition to the town’s appearance at Christmas.

The tree was lit up on Thursday at a simple lighting ceremony and will remain lit throughout the festive season.