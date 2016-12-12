Tree festival fun with angels

Christmas trees of all sizes adorned St Mary’s Church for a week-long festive spectacular.

And six angels also descended from the Realms of Glory to join in the fun, with a lot of community help.

Horncastle Christmas Tree Festival EMN-160812-090425001

More than 1,300 feathers were created for the angels’ wings by people of all ages and there were over 60 Christ.

There were also over 60 Christmas trees and wreaths, all provided by local businesses and organisations.

On display too was the giant fabric tree containing around 1,000 baubles, created by the community for last year’s event

“The church looked wonderfully festive,” said festival organiser Lynn Urbanowicz,

Horncastle Christmas Tree Festival EMN-160812-090452001

“So many people came into church and commented that they have never seen anything like it.

“The weekend was a wonderful community event, showing what can happen when the schools, church, businesses and community get together.”

The event began with a performance from St Mary’s Gospel Choir during the Friday preview evening.

The Rev Charles Patrick also took that opportunity to thanks the many people involved in creating the festival.

“The Christmas Tree Festival has developed over the years and its success is down to the involvement of the town,” he said.

“Particular thanks go to the schools - all four provided feathers, QEGS cut out a great chunk of the feathers and Banovallum provided 20 wooden trees on the church approach.”

The Diocese of Lincoln enabled the angels to be constructed and flown in the nave to provide a stunning centrepiece to the event.

There were stalls, games and refreshments too, as well as the chance to take part in a mannequin challenge in the chancel.

“Around 2,500 people visited, which is really phenomenal, we thank everyone who contributed and helped make this such a success for the town,” added the Rev Patrick.