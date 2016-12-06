Woodhall Spa woman seriously injured in Coningsby collision

A woman has suffered serious injuries after a collision near Coningsby on Monday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the B1192 Leagate Road, between Coningsby and Moor Side, at 4.30pm when a collision between a Skoda Fabia and a BMW 320 was reported.

The driver of the Skoda, a 61 year-old woman from Woodhall Spa, had to be cut free from the car by firefighters using hydraulic cutting equipment.

She was then taken to Boston Pilgrim Hospital and later transferred to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham with serious injuries.

The driver of the BMW, a local man in his 20s, was treated at Pilgrim Hospital for less serious injuries.

Any witnesses who have not already spoken with police should call 101, quoting incident number 319 of December 5.