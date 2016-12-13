Woman suffers head injuries after car overturns in Haverhill

A woman was taken to hospital after a car overturned in Haverhiil in the early hours of this morning.

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) was called at 1.05am today, Tuesday December 13, to Duddery Hill, Haverhill, to a report of a car on its side following a road traffic collision.

A rapid response vehicle, ambulance officer and ambulance crew attended.

They treated a woman, believed to be in her 50s, who had suffered a head injury.

She was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital for further treatment.

Her injuries are not believed to be life threatening.