UPDATE: Second man arrested after pedestrian and car collide in Tattershall

A second man has been arrested following a collision between a car and a pedestrian in Tattershall last night.

The incident happened at around 6.20pm on Sunday, July 9, outside the Black Horse pub in High Street, Tattershall.

The male pedestrian was hit by a car and was taken to Boston Pilgrim Hospital.

A man was arrested at the scene. A second man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Both men are local, aged 26, and remain in police custody at this time.

The injured man, aged 22, is still in hospital but is not as seriously injured as first thought.

The road reopened around midnight.

Any witnesses who have not already spoken with police at the scene are asked to call 101, quoting incident number 353 of 9th July.