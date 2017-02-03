UPDATE: A158 reopens after fatal collision between pedestrian and lorry

A collision between a lorry and a pedestrian which has killed a young man closed the A158 causing major delays for commuters heading into Lincoln today, Friday February 3.

Wragby Road was shut in both directions between the Bunkers Hill roundabout and Scothern Lane at Sudbrooke but reopened at 12.10pm.

Police received a report of a collision around 3.15am this morning, Friday February 3, on the A158, Wragby Road, Reepham.

A blue heavy goods vehicle and a pedestrian are involved. A 23-year-old local man had been walking from the north of Lincoln, he is described as wearing blue jeans, a dark coloured top and brown shoes.

His death was sadly confirmed at the scene. The HGV was also travelling on the east bound lane out of Lincoln.

Police are appealing for anyone who was travelling in the area between Lincoln and Sudbrooke, on the A158, between 2am and 3.30am to contact the non-emergency number 101.