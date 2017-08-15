Two teens injured in crash involving car and tractor near Horncastle

Two teenage women were injured in a crash involving a car and a tractor near Horncastle last night.

Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision between a black Volkswagen Golf and a blue tractor at Baumber.

The collision occurred just before 10.20pm on Monday August 14 at the Hungram Lane crossroads - approximately a mile-and-a-half from Gautby.

The driver of car was not injured but passengers, two women in their teens, were taken to hospitals in Lincoln and Hull respectively. The woman taken to Hull is thought to have sustained a serious injury and the driver of the tractor also sustained a minor injury.

Any witnesses to the collision itself or the driving of either vehicle should call us on 101 quoting incident 572 of yesterday.