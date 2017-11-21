Good attendance at blessing ceremony for gritter

A blessing ceremony took place at the Horncastle gritting depot last week ahead of the winter season.

Senior highways officer Andy Ratcliffe invited representatives from three churches to attend.

Rev Charles Patrick, John Lechler and Rev Sue Wilkins were present for the annual ceremony.

Also in attendance were County Councillor Bill Aron and members of the gritting team.

