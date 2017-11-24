Ex-officer slams A153 repairs as ‘shambles’

A former Lincolnshire County Council highways officer has criticised the authority amid more complaints about repairs to the A153 in Coningsby.

Bernard Rogers, who retired from his post in 2000,says the road was shut on Tuesday night , without many residents being informed.

Mr Rogers adds that having spoke to contractors, he was informed they were due to re-paint yellow lines on a section of the road which had been re-surfaced.

However, he says that because of the wet weather, the work could not be carried out.

Mr Rogers claims that because of the closure, one elderly lady was forced to walk home from a weekly bingo session at the village hall - a distance of several hundred yards.

The road - one of the area’s busiest commuter routes - was subject to night-time closures earlier this month to allow the re-surfacing to be carried out.

However, several people contacted the News to complain that ‘road closed’ signs were left out during the day, leading to confusion and a diversion via Hubberts Bridge involving an extra 20-mile journey between Horncastle and Sleaford.

Mr Rogers said: “The whole thing has been a shambles and the fact the lady was left to walk home was disgusting.

“They (the contractors) travelled miles on Tuesday night and they couldn’t do anything because of the rain earlier in the day. What a waste of money. And, who is paying for this? Us.”

A county council spokesman said: “The works are being coordinated and delivered by our principle contractor for the project, Hanson, and all weather dependant decisions related to the works are the responsibility of the contractor.

“A limited amount of work was carried out on Wednesday evening due to wet weather; however, we expect road lining to be completed this week,marking the end of these resurfacing works.

“With regards to issues of access, local access should have been maintained at all times for residents. We encourage all of our contractors to be courteous and understanding to local people, so we will be contacting Hanson UK to find out more information regarding this incident.”