Air ambulance lands on A158 near Gunby after cement mixer overturns

The air ambulance is at the scene of a serious crash which has closed the A158 near Gunby this morning, Thursday September 21.
A cement mixer has overturned on Gunby Lane. The A158 has been closed both ways between Chalk Pit Lane and A1028 Bluestone Heath Road to facilitate the air ambulance landing .
Motorists are warned this may be ongoing for some time due complicated recovery and clean up,
Traffic is coping well on surrounding routes.
Almost Done!
Registering with Horncastle News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.