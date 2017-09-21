Air ambulance lands on A158 near Gunby after cement mixer overturns

The air ambulance is at the scene of a serious crash which has closed the A158 near Gunby this morning, Thursday September 21.

A cement mixer has overturned on Gunby Lane. The A158 has been closed both ways between Chalk Pit Lane and A1028 Bluestone Heath Road to facilitate the air ambulance landing .

Motorists are warned this may be ongoing for some time due complicated recovery and clean up,

Traffic is coping well on surrounding routes.