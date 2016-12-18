Trading Standards warning over illegal dog dealers

Lincolnshire Trading Standards advising anyone thinking of buying a puppy to make sure it is from a reputable breeder.

Senior trading standards officer Angela Kane said: “If you’re thinking of buying a puppy, make sure it’s from a reliable and reputable breeder, preferably Kennel Club assured.

“Puppies from illegal puppy farms and importers are often in poor health, and can go on to develop serious illnesses, meaning heartbreak for your family.

“Make sure you see the puppy at home with its mother. You can then see how it behaves, and view the conditions the dogs are kept in, and whether they look happy and healthy.”

If you suspect a breeder is a puppy farmer report it to the Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 03454 040506.