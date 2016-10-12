Town hosts national event

Up and down Great Britain, towns and communities in areas of outstanding beauty are seeking to attract visitors by forming Walkers are Welcome groups.

This year, Horncastle is one of three Wolds groups chosen to host the annual Walkers are Welcome ‘Get Together’ conference this weekend, October 15 and 16.

Horncastle, Caistor and Market Rasen, all typical small WAW towns, successfully made a joint bid to host the event, which will attract delegates from across the UK.

Of course there will be a lot of talking at the final event held in the Rodney Hotel in Horncastle, but the real object will be to show off the area in a series of walks.

Members of the public are welcome to join any of the walks; a list can be found on the Lincolnshire Walkers are Welcome Facebook Page or call 01507 522957.